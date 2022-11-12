Create

Braun Strowman annihilates a former WWE Champion in less than five minutes on SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Nov 12, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Braun Strowman is on a roll since his return
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Braun Strowman destroyed former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on his TV return in less than five minutes.

Before tonight, the Modern Day Maharaja's last match was on the July 22, 2022, episode of SmackDown. On Friday, Jinder Mahal made his intentions clear about winning the World Cup. The winner will also receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Braun Strowman entered the arena on his theme song, but Mahal wasted no time putting down the star. The latter ambushed his opponent with a clothesline from behind while entering the ring, even before the bell rang.

Welcome back, @JinderMahal!#SmackDown https://t.co/IAe7aGRNTA

The former WWE Champion had the upper hand on Braun in the match's early stages. However, he could not keep the big man off his feet.

Strowman sent The Modern Day Maharaja to the floor for a massive Strowman Express maneuver. After a splash in the corner, the latter hit Mahal with a Monster Bomb and advanced to the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

Braun Strowman advances to the semi finals of the #SmackDownWorldCup!#SmackDown https://t.co/ozEflE4G1A

At Crown Jewel, The Monster of All Monsters defeated Omos after a hard-hitting match. It seems that Strowman now has his eyes set on the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think Braun Strowman will beat Gunther for the IC Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
