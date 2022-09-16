"I'm a once-in-a-lifetime talent"- Braun Strowman believes he was always 'Plan B' during his first WWE run

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has reflected on his first stint with the company following his recent return.

The Black Sheep was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for around eight years, during which he was presented as an unstoppable force. However, he was rarely on the winning side of big matches and was often booked to elevate other top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking about his first WWE run on the latest edition of the After the Bell podcast, Strowman highlighted that he was always "Plan B" during his initial stint. The former Universal Champion also noted that he was relied upon to perform diverse roles on TV.

"I'm a once-in-a-lifetime talent. You don't see people like me walking around on this earth. I've always been Plan B and I have never had a problem being Plan B because anytime they needed to call my number, I was there and I delivered. If you needed me to do comedy, if you needed me to be serious or for me to be a monster or a lover, I stepped up and I took the ball and I ran with it."

The Monster Among Men added that he was used as a backup to the company's top stars:

"I've come to realize this perception of what Braun Strowman is or what Braun Strowman should be. We have our established people that you see week in and week out. Roman [Reigns] and Bobby [Lashley] and Drew [McIntyre] and these guys and they're those go-to guys. But when you look over here, you see your main buttons that will operate this machine, there's this little panel over here and underneath it, there is Braun written and above it, it says in case of emergency, break glass." [32:00 - 33:14]

WWE @WWE That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer ⏪ That time Braun Strowman flipped over a tractor trailer 😲 https://t.co/pZSU6V5TJ0

EC3 recently commented on Braun Strowman's return to WWE

Braun Strowman shocked the wrestling fraternity two weeks ago as he returned to his old hunting ground after getting released in 2021.

The Monster Among Men worked with Control Your Narrative promotion during his time away from the company, a wrestling promotion he helped establish. Strowman's former colleague, EC3, recently stated his thoughts on the star's comeback.

Here's what EC3 had to say:

"There is no fault, dislike, or regret with that. As far as, do I know talks are going on? We don’t need to talk about that because in my mind, talks are ongoing, all the time, with everybody. Any second, you get that call. Any second it could happen."

While Strowman has wreaked havoc on the WWE roster since his return, he is yet to feature in a match. One can expect that fans will eagerly wait to see the powerhouse compete in a WWE ring again.

