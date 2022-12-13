Braun Strowman broke character to serenade the crowd at a WWE live event over the weekend.

The Monster Among Men is 3 months deep into his second-run with the promotion. He recently fought Ricochet in the semi-final of the SmackDown World Cup on the November 25th episode of the Blue Brand in a losing effort.

On December 12th, Strowman was in the main event of a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with Butch, Ridge Holland, and producer Jamie Noble to defeat The Bloodline.

After the match, all the babyfaces at the show filled the ring and started singing the popular song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver, a song about the sight of West Virginia.

WWE live events are usually where wrestlers let off some steam and focus more on crowd engagement. Strowman's impromptu singing is a shining example of that.

Braun Strowman and other WWE Superstars react to Jamie Noble's last match.

The December 13th WWE live event in Charleston, WV was, in a sense, special. It marked the in-ring return of popular backstage producer Jamie Noble, who wrestled his last match in front of his hometown.

Noble has been with WWE for years. Some fans will remember him as the Cruiserweight who was integral in developing WWE's wrestling style in the mid-to-late 2000s. Others will remember him as a part of J&J Security for Seth Rollins alongside Joey Mercury as part of The Authority. He is now an integral part of the company's match production team.

Clearly close to several WWE Superstars, many shared their respect for the former Cruiserweight Champion in the comments section of a WWE Instagram post. While Braun Strowman called him "one of the absolute best," Karrion Kross, Liv Morgan, and ring announcer Samantha Irwin reacted to his in-ring return.

Braun Strowman praised Jamie Noble

Jamie Noble showed his in-ring prowess in his last match against The Bloodline, where his team picked up the victory.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes