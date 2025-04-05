Braun Strowman breaks silence after failing to punch his ticket for WrestleMania 41 on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman had a golden opportunity on WWE SmackDown but failed to seize the moment and punch his ticket for WrestleMania 41. Recently, Strowman broke the silence on Instagram.

Ad

Earlier this year, Braun Strowman got tangled in some Bloodline business and crossed paths with Jacob Fatu. Over the next few weeks, Strowman and Fatu caused significant damage to each other on the blue brand, ultimately leading to a Last Man Standing Match. However, it was later revealed that the winner of the match would head to WrestleMania 41 against LA Knight for the United States Championship.

In the end, Fatu and Strowman went crashing through a table placed on the turnbuckle, and The Monster Among Men failed to get up before the 10 count. After the show, the former Universal Champion took to his Instagram Stories and broke the silence by sharing a moment from his hellacious match with The Samoan Werewolf.

Ad

Trending

"FASTEST 350LB MF ON EARTH!!!" Strowman wrote.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

A screenshot of Braun Strowman's Story. [Image credit: Instagram]

Braun Strowman is one WWE title away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion

In 2018, Braun Strowman captured his first championship in WWE when he teamed up with Nicholas and won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The Bar at WrestleMania 34. However, the reign was short-lived as they gave up the titles on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Later, he captured his first singles title when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The win catapulted him into the main event picture as he won the WWE Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Unfortunately, the United States Champion is the last belt The Monster Among Men needs to win to become a Grand Slam Champion. In the past, Strowman has defeated former and current United States Champions but has never captured the title. Lately, he's had his eyes on the coveted championship.

Ad

However, it'll take a while for him to regain momentum and go after the champion, which will most likely happen after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More