Braun Strowman breaks silence after his WWE release

Braun Strowman has finally broken his silence after being released by WWE. The former WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to send out a message reflecting on his WWE journey.

It is safe to say that Braun Strowman is more than grateful about his journey in WWE. Strowman was thankful for the incredible journey of his life and ended the tweet with a "Thank You".

Here's what Braun Strowman tweeted out after his WWE release:

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, WWE released another set of superstars from the company. The likes of Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy were all let go by WWE, along with 'The Monster Among Men'.

Braun Strowman was a huge part of the WWE roster and had established his place as a fan-favorite

Braun Strowman made his WWE main roster debut in 2015 when he was revealed as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. After his run with the group, Strowman broke out as a singles Superstar and it was during his solo run that 'The Monster Among Men' became a fan-favorite.

Braun Strowman's feud with Roman Reigns was one of the most vital aspects of the former's career. Strowman mostly went over with the WWE Universe courtesy of his feud with 'The Big Dog'.

At WrestleMania 34, Braun Strowman won his first championship in WWE. 'The Monster Among Men' along with Nicholas, captured the RAW Tag Team Championships.

In early 2020, Braun Strowman won his first singles title in the company when he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. But it was at WrestleMania 36 when Strowman finally captured the big one and won the WWE Universal Title by beating Goldberg.

After chasing the world championship for years, Strowman finally got his hands on the prestigious Universal Title and did so by beating one of the icons of the pro wrestling business.

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Braun Strowman after his WWE release and where the former Universal Champion could possibly end up.

