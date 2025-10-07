Braun Strowman Calls Out Huge Lie About Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has found himself being called out again tonight after RAW, as Braun Strowman has sent a message. The star had something to say about a lie surrounding Reigns.Braun Strowman was not going to stand for the lie Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns and the crowd to kick off the show. He claimed that Reigns had never been beaten so badly that he needed to be taken away on a stretcher, unable to leave of his own volition, until he met Bronson Reed. Strowman posted picturess of times that he had put Reigns on a stretcher and called Heyman, the Batman villain character, Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot. He also put pictures of the times that he had put Reigns in a stretcher.&quot;🥱🥱🥱🥱 yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!!&quot;What did Paul Heyman say about what Bronson Reed did to Roman Reigns? Paul Heyman said that Roman Reigns was afraid of Bronson Reed. He then went on to claim that other than Reed, no one else had ever beaten down Reigns to such an extent that he needed to be carried out of the arena in a stretcher. He talked about all the challenges and instances in Reigns' life, and how Reed proved a bigger threat than them all.&quot;Well you should. Not once in your... forget about your career. Not once in your entire life have you suffered a beating to such a degree that you needed a stretcher. That you could not leave on your own volition, not once. All those football games at Georgia Tech, not once did you leave on a stretcher. All those Anoa'i Family barbecues, that doubles with drunken Samoans having a Battle Royal in the backyard, not onc e did you leave on a stretcher. And in your entire career, let alone even before you were the Tribal Chief with me at the height of your greatness, not once in your career did a man lay a beating on you at such a degree that you were placed on a stretcher, carried out of the arena, placed in an ambulance, and taken all the way to the hospital.&quot;It remains to be seen what happens at Crown Jewel when Reed and Reigns face off.