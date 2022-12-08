Braun Strowman recently shared his thoughts on what the new leadership is like in WWE with Vince McMahon no longer in charge.

The Monster of All Monsters captured the Universal Championship for the first time in his career in 2020 under the former Chairman of the Board. The latter shockingly announced his retirement from WWE several months ago, with Triple H replacing him as Head of Creative.

Since assuming control, The Game has brought back the former Wyatt Family member and various other stars the company previously released.

During a recent interview with Toronto Sun, Braun Strowman shared that the current WWE landscape is great and that he has a good relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s always evolving. I always had a great time with Vince when he was in charge. He always led the steam for the motion of what WWE is. I have a great relationship with Steph and H and they’re such amazing people and they have such a passion for the business and the industry," said Strowman. [H/T Toronto Sun]

Braun Strowman says he's happy to be back in WWE under the new era

The Monster of All Monsters made a surprise return to WWE several months ago on an episode of RAW. He is currently assigned to the SmackDown brand and was part of the SmackDown World Cup, which Ricochet won.

Braun Strowman shared that he's glad to be back in WWE at a time when the company is seeing a great amount of success.

"WWE is the top of the mountain when it comes to sports entertainment and Stephanie and H are doing such an amazing job with the young talent that we have in the locker room, portraying these storylines along and just putting out a great product and it’s showing in views and everything else across the board. I couldn’t be happier to be back at this time, helping drive this bus into the future.” [H/T Toronto Sun]

Braun Strowman is one of the top superstars in WWE right now, and he's a former Universal Champion. It'll be interesting to see who he feuds with next.

Are you excited to see Braun back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

