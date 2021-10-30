Braun Strowman comments on NXT Superstar working on dark match before SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman supported former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez after her match on SmackDown.

Raquel, who recently lost her NXT Women's Championship to Mandy Rose on NXT Halloween Havoc, worked on a dark match before this Friday's show. She quickly defeated former NXT star Toni Storm.

As Sure As The Sun Will Rise @kilswtchkimura Well that's an interesting turn of events, Raquel faced Toni in the dark match before SmackDown. Well that's an interesting turn of events, Raquel faced Toni in the dark match before SmackDown.

Braun Strowman, the real-life partner of Raquel, was quick to show his appreciation for the star. He posted a picture from the crowd as Gonzalez entered the arena, saying he was very proud of her.

Plenty of NXT stars have worked on dark matches before making their official debut. If the past is any indication, the former NXT Women's Champion might be taking the same route.

What happened to Braun Strowman's debut on IMPACT Wrestling?

As reported earlier, Braun Strowman was expected to make his in-ring return on televised TV at Impact Wrestling's yearly pay-per-view Bound For Glory under the ring name "The Titan."

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning from Chicago.



PWInsider is told that Scherr, who plans to use the nickname "The Titan" going forward, is expected to debut this weekend for Impact Wrestling, likely on tomorrow's Bound for Glory PPV. Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning from Chicago.PWInsider is told that Scherr, who plans to use the nickname "The Titan" going forward, is expected to debut this weekend for Impact Wrestling, likely on tomorrow's Bound for Glory PPV. https://t.co/7knxVZf4E5

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling made "several attempts" to bring in Strowman for Bound for Glory, but neither party could agree on a deal.

Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2nd, 2021, and has been a free agent ever since. The former Universal champion has been heavily linked with both IMPACT and AEW.

Coming back to Gonzalez, her former partner Dakota Kai attacked her on Halloween Havoc. The upcoming match could serve as a final match for the former champion.

When will Raquel Gonzalez debut on SmackDown? With his Impact deal falling through, what could be the possible destination for Braun Strowman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

