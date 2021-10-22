Released former Universal Champion comments on Goldberg and Bobby Lashley's match at Crown Jewel

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has showered massive praise on Goldberg and Bobby Lashley for their match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Strowman had a heartfelt reaction to their match, claiming that looking at them go out there and deliver a solid match was inspirational. He went on to add that the two WWE Superstars proved that age is just a number.

"I don’t give a damn what anyone says but watching @Goldberg and @fightbobby go out there and do what they did and look like they look is inspirational as hell and proves you’re only as old as you wanna be!!!!! #WellDoneGentlemen #LiveYourLifeByYourRules #AgeIsOnlyANumber," wrote Braun Strowman in his tweet.

What went down in the match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley was one of the marquee matches on the card of WWE Crown Jewel 2021. It all started when Goldberg returned ahead of SummerSlam and challenged the then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The two faced off at SummerSlam and Lashley retained his title after the WWE Hall of Famer was unable to compete further in the match due to an injury. Post-match, Lashley attacked him and went a step further by attacking his son Gage as well.

Goldberg returned with revenge on his mind, claiming that he wants to hurt, and even "kill", Bobby Lashley for putting his hands on his son. Things started heating up between the two and their match at Crown Jewel was announced to be a No Holds Barred match.

Ahead of Crown Jewel, WWE added yet another stipulation to it, making it a Falls Count Anywhere match. At the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, the two had an incredible back-and-forth match that saw Bobby Lashley dominate the proceedings earlier. However, Goldberg bounced back by delivering a spear and a Jackhammer to Lashley. Despite the advantage, the WWE Hall of Famer had revenge on his mind and went on to attack Lashley rather than pinning him.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin came out to rescue their Hurt Business leader, however, Goldberg took them both out as well. The match finally ended after Goldberg speared Lashley off the top of the stage onto multiple tables below, securing the three count.

