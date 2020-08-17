Braun Strowman comments on rumors about reaching out to AEW

Braun Strowman, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, has finally commented on the recent stories about most of the WWE Superstars reaching out to AEW. Dave Meltzer had earlier reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of top names in WWE inquired about moving to AEW.

He further claimed that a lot of those Superstars would deny admitting this publicly. However, he asserted that apart from the likes of Roman Reigns and a few other Superstars in WWE, almost everyone wanted to know more about possibly moving to AEW. Here's what Dave Meltzer noted on his podcast recently:

“Roman Reigns is not going to AEW, not happening. Of all of the guys, virtually everybody in WWE including guys who have claimed different, at one point or another have called people in AEW trying to see what they can get or have had an interest. Roman Reigns and there’s a couple of others but Roman Reigns is basically, of the top guys, he was the only one who never even inquired so he ain’t going anywhere.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Now, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has confirmed that he never reached out to AEW. Deeming the news about making inquiries with AEW as 'fake news' and 'clickbait for lies', the 'Monster Among Men' denied making any such claims.

Braun Strowman confirmed the same in a conversation with Heel By Nature. The latter shared screenshots of the account's DM in which Strowman is seen denying any contact with AEW.

Braun Strowman talks about AEW rumours

Former WWE Superstars in AEW

The stories about former WWE Superstars signing with AEW are no longer a surprise. The likes of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley are currently enjoying a good run in the promotion. If anything, they are few of the most protected Superstars on the AEW roster.

But the list of former WWE Superstars in AEW is much, much longer than that and includes the likes of FTR, Brodie Lee, and many more. From in-ring talents to the announcers, a lot of big names in AEW were once a part of WWE. Hence, it would be no surprise if other WWE Superstars did, in fact, inquire about AEW.

But Braun Strowman has confirmed that he certainly wasn't one of those who did. He is now preparing for his Universal Championship match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.