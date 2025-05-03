  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Matt Cardona
  • Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, and others given three choices by ex-WWE star after their shocking releases

Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, and others given three choices by ex-WWE star after their shocking releases

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 03, 2025 02:45 GMT
Strowman and Kai (via WWE
Strowman and Kai (via WWE.com)

A former WWE Superstar has sent a blunt message to the wrestlers who were released tonight. Matt Cardona said the stars have three choices following their releases.

Ad

Tonight's release spree has seemingly ended, with the Stamford-based promotion letting go of major talents like Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai. The stars received a bold message from "The Indy God," Matt Cardona.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cardona took to his official X handle and sent a message to the released stars, stating that they had three choices.

"To the recently released, You have three choices... 1) Fade into obscurity. 2) Coast off of your WWE name. 3) Work your as* off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fu*king fun! Love, The Indy God."
Ad

Check out the tweet here.

Cardona was one of several stars who were released back in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mass releases took the wrestling world by storm back then, and fans heavily criticized WWE for the same.

Cardona went on to become the hottest act on the independent scene. He has previously talked about possibly returning to World Wrestling Entertainment somewhere down the line. His wife Chelsea Green has done incredibly well for herself in the promotion over the past two years or so.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications