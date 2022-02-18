Braun Strowman reveals next big move following WWE release

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has decided on his next move following his release from the promotion.

The Monster Among Men was released by WWE on June 2 last year due to budget cuts. During his time in the promotion, Strowman held the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship once each.

Braun Strowman, along with his friend EC3 who was released by McMahon's promotion in April 2021, has decided to launch a brand new wrestling promotion. The two superstars aim to change the industry's status quo with the new brand.

‘We, collectively as wrestlers, can no longer wait. We can not wait on companies that answer only to share holders. Companies where billionaires collect talent as “toys,” - the two collectively said.

In their press release, Strowman and EC3 slammed the WWE with the following statement:

''Companies that fire their entire roster for the mistakes their office made. Companies that are complacent in presentation. Companies where talent sit in the back, and say 'nothing matters.'"

Strowman and EC3 are planning to upgrade the latter's "Control Your Narrative" initiative into a full-fledged wrestling show. In the announcement, they noted that a TV deal is "imminent."

Braun Strowman and EC3 comment on recent career move

The first show of the promotion, CYN: Dallas, will be hosted live on March 31st. Although it has been confirmed that Killer Kross will be making his debut on the brand, no other information has been released.

Strwoman refused to add further details regarding the March event.

‘No, we will not tell you anything further," said Strowman. "You will learn everything you want to know at CYN: Dallas on 3/31."

EC3 went on to state that the platform will provide wrestlers with the freedom they crave.

''This idea and this company will be bigger than any one person,'' said EC3. ''I can’t promise anything other than my undying effort to create a platform for the right wrestlers to do what they love and provide the freedom they crave. For fans to have an intimate, unforgettable LIVE experience along with an artistic, action packed, emotional TV presentation."

Are you excited for CYN: Dallas on March 31st? Sound off below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Strowman and EC3's company? Yes No 14 votes so far