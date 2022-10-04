Braun Strowman defeats former champion on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman took on Chad Gable in a singles match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Monster of All Monsters has been involved in a program with The Alpha Academy since returning to WWE several weeks ago. He collided with Otis on a recent episode of SmackDown, and on the blue brand this week, he went one-on-one with the latter's tag team partner.

Before the match began, Johnny Gargano was attacked by Alpha Academy and Austin Theory in the ring after losing to Otis. Braun Strowman then came out to make the save, as his match was next.

He was sent over the announce table by Otis during the commercial break. When the former Universal Champion tried to hit a powerslam on Gable, the latter reversed it into a massive German suplex. He ran over Otis on the ramp while making his way to the ring.

After Chad Gable missed a moonsault, the former RAW Tag Team Champion ran into a big boot by Strowman and was taken out with a powerbomb. Braun then went for the cover and scored the victory via pinfall.

