Braun Strowman defeats former champion during in-ring return match on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman collided with former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

This was the former Universal Champion's first match in the company since he was let go last year due to budget cuts. He recently made a surprise return on RAW and laid out several tag teams during a match.

Last week, he had a confrontation with Alpha Academy on the blue brand, and a match was announced for this Friday between him and Otis. The Monster Among Men wowed the crowd during the bout by performing a dropkick, sending the former RAW Tag Team Champion out of the ring.

When Strowman was about to hit his running tackle on the outside, Chad Gable distracted him, allowing his tag team partner to take out the Monster.

Back in the ring, Otis hit Braun Strowman with the World's Strongest Slam. He then performed a Vader Bomb from the turnbuckle, but didn't get the pinfall victory.

Otis attempted a splash from the second rope, but the former Universal Champion got out of the way and picked him up for a devastating powerbomb to win the match.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see Braun Strowman face or feud with next? Sound off in the comments below!

