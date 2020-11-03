Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman take on Sheamus and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match for the opportunity to qualify for Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Lee, Sheamus, and AJ Styles had already qualified for the team, with the match being made official after The Phenomenal One suggested the idea to WWE official Adam Pearce.

Braun Strowman pinned Sheamus after hitting him with the Running Power Slam to qualify as the fourth member of Team RAW. Now, the red brand has just one spot on the team left to fill. On the other hand, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso have already qualified for Team SmackDown.

Braun Strowman earned his spot in a physical battle

AJ Styles, who considers himself to be the rightful captain of Team RAW, sat on commentary while he witnessed the three enormous Superstars go at each other's throats. While the match was physical, it was also one of the best matches of the night at that point.

Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Lee left no stones unturned and went at each other with full force from the moment the bell rang. It involved risky spots such as every one of them going through barricades and executing a Tower of Doom superplex from the top turnbuckle.

In the end, Braun Strowman won the match and Styles requested everyone to shake hands with each other in a spirit of camaraderie. However, Sheamus Brogue Kicked Strowman after feigning to praise him.

Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?!



As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020

Keith Lee then shoved The Celtic Warrior out of the ring and an annoyed Styles dropkicked The Limitless One to ringside as well. Captain Styles then broke down in the middle of the ring, unable to understand how he can make his teammates get along with each other.