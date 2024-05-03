Braun Strowman discloses whether he expected WWE to bring him back after he was released in 2021

Braun Strowman has recently commented on returning to WWE after he was initially released from his contract in 2021.

Many talents were let go by the Stamford-based company during the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget cuts, including The Monster Among Men. However, after Triple H took control of creative, the former Universal Champion made a surprise return on the September 5, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Braun Strowman was asked whether he knew he would return to the global wrestling juggernaut. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that he did, as he believed that he was put on earth to be a WWE Superstar.

“I knew, I knew for a fact. And that’s what I said, I got reached out by everybody, come here, come wrestle for us. And I’ve said it time and time again. I’m loyal to this company. Because what this company has done for me, my family, my loved ones, I’m just loyal. And I knew for a fact that I would be back because this is where I belong. I truly believe I was put on this earth to be a WWE Superstar," Braun Strowman said.

What the future has in store for The Monster Among Men remains to be seen.

Braun Strowman on his WWE release in 2021

Braun Strowman was released from WWE alongside Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett on June 2, 2021. Braun, along with EC3, who was also released, founded their wrestling promotion called Control Your Narrative.

Braun Strowman reflected on being let go by the company and how it made him feel.

“It f*****g sucked. I mean, at the end of the day how else do I say it, it sucked. I had no intentions of going anywhere. But that’s an unfortunate part of the business, you know, business is business. And that’s the time that was the decision, I guess that they needed to make. And clearly it wasn’t the right one because I’m back.”

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE after being sidelined with an injury for numerous months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback