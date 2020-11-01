Halloween and costume parties and photoshoots go hand-in-hand. WWE Superstars never stay behind in this trend as well with many of them dressing-up as various characters for Halloween. This year, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has joined the list with an amazing cosplay.

In what could be one of the best WWE Halloween cosplays, Braun Strowman has shared a picture of himself dressed-up as Kratos from the famous action-adventure game series, God of War. Earlier this year, we saw Braun Strowman reveal a new bald look on WWE programming and turning heel. Check out the Instagram post from The Monster Among Men below.

Braun Strowman in WWE this year

The year 2020 has turned out to be the best one in Braun Strowman's WWE career. He started this year off by winning his first singles championship in WWE when he captured the Intercontinental title, but he lost it soon.

There were no plans for him to be in WrestleMania 36, but with Roman Reigns backing-out of his match against Universal Champion Goldberg at the last moment, WWE called him up. At the pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career, a title he was chasing for over two years.

The Monster Among Men immediately started a feud with his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. The two had a long rivalry, which culminated at SummerSlam 2020 when 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated Strowman to win the Universal Championship.

I don’t give a damn who you are or how big you are I promise you don’t want these hands!!!! #MonstersAreReal pic.twitter.com/k7L2xX2LN1 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 22, 2020

After making a few appearances on RAW Underground, Braun Strowman was officially moved to the Red brand at the 2020 WWE Draft. He has since been feuding with Keith Lee on Monday Night RAW.