Braun Strowman gets threatened by 5'10" WWE superstar backstage on RAW

Braun Strowman returned to RAW to save "Main Event" Jey Uso against Logan Paul and The Judgment Day. This week, considerably smaller JD McDonagh threatened him.

Braun Strowman has yet to enter an actual feud since returning to RAW. While he interacted with his ex-tag team partner Ricochet, a reunion doesn't seem in the cards.

Instead, he has been involved in the fight against The Judgment Day, with Damian Priest actively pushing the 5 ft 10 in JD McDonagh to take care of Strowman.

In a hilarious segment backstage, McDonagh went up to Strowman and threatened him. He issued a warning to stay out of Judgment Day's business:

Strowman was busy conversing with The Creed Brothers, hyping them up for their Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the World Tag Team Championship.

He even praised Ivy Nile for her physique, joking that she was giving him a run for his money. After McDonagh left, he ridiculed the idea of him trying to give out a warning.

Strowman vs. The Judgment Day could be a One vs. Four feud, depending on how it plays out.

