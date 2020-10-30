Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Lilian Garcia. The Monster Among Men discussed how he's adapted to the COVID-19 situation we all find ourselves in currently and also spoke about a backstage meeting he had with Vince McMahon.

Speaking about how his schedule has changed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Strowman said that having more time at home has helped him regroup and take a step back:

Having this time at home, it could be bad. But for some odd reason, it's [helped me] to step back and go, 'oh my God, look what I have done in the last four-and-a-half years of my life.' From [being] two-time tag champs, Intercontinental champ, Money In The Bank, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner, Andre The Giant Battle Memorial winner, and Universal champ. It gives me a chance to step back and go, 'holy cow'. H/T: WrestlingINC

Have you missed #GloryFriday?! Well, it's back! And I’m so excited to announce that @BraunStrowman will kick off the new season of #ChasingGlory which debuts this Monday, October 26 on the FREE VERSION OF THE WWE NETWORK!Get fired up cause it's about to get real, raw & inspiring! pic.twitter.com/Z4b2bRQNW0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 23, 2020

Braun Strowman had a meeting with Vince McMahon about his spot in WWE

Braun Strowman went on to talk about a meeting he had with Vince McMahon. Strowman said that he was worried about his place in WWE but Vince McMahon gave him reassurances. Strowman also appreciated that Vince McMahon took time out of his busy schedule to have a word with him:

I got to a point where I felt like I was a number in the system. I needed to address this. I went in and I talked to Vince; we sat down and literally had a father/son conversation. He gave me this sense of reassurance and a sense of wealth that I thought I didn't have. That was just, like, wow.

I can't thank him enough for taking the time. I mean, at the end of the day, he has so much stuff going on. You know how awesome of a human [being] he is, and how loyal he is, and things like that. And it's just the whole piece of the narrative that people try to push that he's a monster just makes me so mad, 'cause I know what type of man he really is. I'm forever indebted to him for him taking the time just to give me this reassurance. H/T: WrestlingINC

Braun Strowman challenged Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 after Roman Reigns pulled himself from the card due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Strowman beat Goldberg to become the WWE Universal Champion and held on the the title until SummerSlam where he lost to The Fiend.

Storwman challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship earlier this month but was unsuccessful in his attempt. Despite a valiant attempt, the 'Monster Among Men' was forced to tap out to a guillotine chokehold.