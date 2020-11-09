Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion of his reign as WWE Universal Champion

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by TVInsider. During the interview, Braun Strowman opened up about what it was like being a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 where he faced Goldberg. Strowman also gave his thoughts on his reign as WWE Universal Champion and why he was so satisfied with it:

You never know what’s going to happen in WWE. That’s one of my favorite things about the job that keeps you on your toes. Opportunity blew the door off the hinges for me at that moment. It was a little more difficult than I think in normal times; [having] no crowd and being under the microscope without being able to hide behind the cheers or the boos and the animation of the audience, I feel like we all had to step our level of performance up. I put my head down and went to work.

In my opinion, I think I did a damn good job. I think we made the most of it. I think we did an awesome job, everyone I had to work with, and behind the scenes and story-telling. The whole aspect of it in the middle of a pandemic, I thought we hit a home run.

A quick look at Braun Strowman's reign as WWE Universal Champion

Braun Strowman was a last minute replacement for Roman Reings at WrestleMania 36. Strowman challenged Goldberg at the Show of Shows and beat him to win the WWE Universal Championship. Strowman ended up defending the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at Money In The Bank and beat him. Strowman then retained the title at Backlash in a handicap match against John Morrison and The Miz in a handicap match.

Strowman faced The Fiend once again at WWE Extreme Rules in a non-title Swamp Fight which was won by The Fiend. The duo faced off once again at SummerSlam where The Fiend beat Braun Strowman to win the WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns made his WWE return after the match, taking out The Fiend.