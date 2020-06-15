Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion on The Miz and Morrison after their match at Backlash

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 36

Braun Strowman defended his WWE Universal Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison at Backlash. Although the match wasn't one of the top card matches, it provided the fans with a fair share of entertainement.

Nobody truly expected Braun Strowman to lose the Universal Championship to the former tag-team Champions, but there is no denying that Miz and Morrison put on a great show.

While Miz and Morrison are currently a tag-team, both have held World Championships in the past themselves - The Miz being a former WWE Champion and Morrison holding the Impact Wrestling World Championship.

Braun Strowman praises Miz and Morrison

Speaking to Sarah Schreiber after his match at Backlash, The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman praised the two veteran Superstars and stated that they gave him a tough fight.

Man, I have to give it to those guys. I kind of knew what I was getting into. You've seen the accolades The Miz and Morrison both have between the two of them - Tag Team Champions, Intercontinental Champion, Miz has been a WWE Champion. They're formidable foes and I give them credit, they brought the fight to me and there's not many WWE Superstars who are capable of doing that and like I said, hats off to them, but at the end of the day I'm still The Monster Among Men and you know, you give me an inch, and I'm going to take a mile, and you see I took everything that they had, come out on the end still the Universal Champion. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg in a matter of minutes. While there were speculations that Strowman would be a transitional Champion, it looks like WWE have decided to keep the title on The Monster for the time being.

Certain reports have suggested that Braun Strowman will likely resume his feud with Bray Wyatt once The Fiend returns from his sabbatical. Meanwhile, with Miz and Morrison now taken care of, it will be interesting to see who WWE chose as the next opponent for the big man.