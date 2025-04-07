Braun Strowman gives himself a new WWE name ahead of RAW

Braun Strowman came up short in his quest to earn a shot at the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 this past week on WWE SmackDown. He was defeated in a Last Man Standing match against Jacob Fatu, who will now be challenging LA Knight at the biggest event of the year.

Following the match, Strowman shared an image from SmackDown on Instagram. In the photo, the former Universal Champion can be seen attacking United States Champion LA Knight. He referred to himself as "Kong" in the post's caption.

Strowman is already known as The Monster of All Monsters. Meanwhile, King Kong is a fictional monster who is known as the Eighth Wonder of the World in the popular film franchise of the same name.

The former Universal Champion may be seen as a monster on WWE TV, but since his return to SmackDown, he hasn't been able to pick up any significant wins. He must regain momentum if he wants to be part of this year's WrestleMania.

This week's RAW will emanate from Minneapolis, MN, but Strowman is not expected to be part of the show.

Braun Strowman may be forced to miss WrestleMania 41

Braun Strowman lost his chance to challenge for the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. This could have been his last opportunity to secure a match at WrestleMania.

It's unclear what he will do to be at The Show of Shows unless the company brings back the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a match that he has won in the past. Strowman deserves a place on the card this year, but obviously, there are only two weeks until WWE lands in Las Vegas for WrestleMania.

Strowman and Jacob Fatu have had issues in recent weeks, but The Samoan Werewolf will now shift his focus to LA Knight. Hence, The Monster of All Monsters could be forced to step into a new feud if he wants to be on the match card for 'Mania.

