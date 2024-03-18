Braun Strowman has heartwarming reaction to WWE's Bray Wyatt announcement

Braun Strowman was one of the members of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt in WWE for several years. Besides being stablemates, the two became close friends outside the ring. The Monster Among Men has now reacted to a massive announcement about Wyatt.

The two were so close that Strowman was named the godfather of Wyatt's two young children, Knash and Hyrie. After his friend's passing, the WWE star continues to look out for them.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Bray Wyatt will have his own documentary titled "Becoming Immortal" streaming on Peacock from April 1, 2024. It will be narrated by Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Braun Strowman reacted to the news on his Instagram Story, sharing Triple H's update and three green heart emojis.

Braun Strowman had a heartwarming reaction

Strowman hasn't appeared on WWE TV in almost a year after suffering a neck injury in 2023, which has kept him off TV. He made a one-off appearance on the tribute episode of SmackDown for Wyatt last August but was unable to wrestle on the show.

Bray Wyatt isn't expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but could be next year's headliner

Many WWE fans believed that Bray Wyatt would be added to the Hall of Fame this year following his untimely passing, in the same way that Eddie Guererro was inducted in 2006.

Instead, WWE has chosen to induct his father and uncle, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, as The US Express into the Hall of Fame. Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, Thunderbolt Patterson, and The Rock's grandmother, Lia Maivia, are expected to make up the class.

There is a belief that Wyatt will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future and that he will be the headliner for his own class. Given that Paul Heyman is the most prominent name in this year's class in ECW country, it made sense not to add The Eater of Worlds, but he could be added to next year's Hall of Fame instead.

