Braun Strowman insults fan for having a profile picture of former WWE Champion

Braun Strowman has taken a shot at a fan for having a former WWE Superstar CM Punk's photo as profile picture on his Twitter handle.

Braun Strowman spent quite some time engaging with Twitter trolls last night. The former WWE Superstar went a tad bit too far when he bashed an eight-year-old kid for giving him a zero rating in WWE 2K22.

Another fan chimed in and made fun of Strowman for being 38-years-old and wasting his time on Twitter at his age. The former Universal Champion hit back at the fan by attacking him for his profile picture, which featured current AEW star CM Punk.

Check out the screengrab of the exchange below. You can also read the entire conversation HERE.

Strowman takes a shot at a fan for having a Twitter profile picture of CM Punk

This isn't the first time that Braun Strowman has targeted an AEW star

In early 2020, Braun Strowman took a shot at AEW star Lance Archer. It all began when a fan praised Archer in a tweet and undermined Strowman in the same.

The Monster Among Men reacted to the tweet by insulting Archer and calling him a "great value brand version" of him.

Strowman is currently focused on promoting his new company CYN (Control Your Narrative), that he recently formed with his close friend EC3.

The promotion has already garnered tons of press for all the wrong reasons. Controversial wrestler Austin Aries recently announced his involvement in CYN's major show on March 5, and fans aren't thrilled one bit.

Braun Strowman was a major attraction during his WWE run and was given big pushes on a bunch of occasions. His crowning moment came at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win his first Universal title. He was let go by the company last year, in what was a genuine surprise.

What do you make of Strowman's tweet targeting CM Punk? Will you be checking out Control Your Narrative's March 5 show? Let us know in the comments section below.

