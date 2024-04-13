Braun Strowman interested in Power Slap match with 416lb WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman is interested in a Power Slap competition with a massive WWE Superstar.

Strowman is one of the most intimidating stars in all of pro wrestling, and so is 416lb Omos. The two powerhouses collided in a battle of the giants at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event two years ago. However, they are good friends in real life.

Braun Strowman recently shared a story on his official Instagram handle, in which he can be seen hanging out with Omos. The Monster Among Men wrote in the caption that he would not mind taking on The Nigerian Giant in a Power Slap match.

You can check out a screengrab of Strowman's Instagram story below:

If the two giants indeed competed in a Power Slapmatch, it would undoubtedly make for an interesting affair to watch.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's thoughts on working with Omos

Braun Strowman competed against Omos in a singles competition at Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. It took just over seven minutes for Braun to put Omos down. Last year, The Monster Among Men had an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He opened up about his match with Omos in Saudi Arabia.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," Braun Strowman said. [4:38 – 5:03]

Strowman has done quite well for himself in WWE. He has taken on some of the biggest names in the business, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, the late Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins.

The Monster Among Men won the Universal Title by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 36. He held the belt for a few months before losing it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

