Braun Strowman's first official booking since WWE release confirmed

Adam Scherr, better known as Braun Strowman, has reportedly been booked for Qatar Pro Wrestling's SuperSlam 3 event. This will be Braun's first appearance since his WWE release.

Earlier last month, the WWE Universe were surprised to learn that Braun Strowman, one of the most popular athletes on WWE's roster, was released. Strowman has been active on social media since his release, but has not provided any updates regarding his wrestling future.

Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online has confirmed that Braun Strowman is scheduled to make his first appearance since his release as part of QPW's SuperSlam 3 event.

Strowman, who has been teasing a big move, is in direct contact with QPW’s President, Ali Al-Marafi. The official contract between both parties will be signed on September 2021 after working with the legal and visa agreements for Braun to arrive in Doha, Qatar, on February 26, 2022 at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.

This is huge and exciting news for Braun Strowman and his fans. The event will feature the likes of Bret Hart, Booker T, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Jon Moxley and The Nation of Domination.

WWE and AEW are both interested in signing Braun Strowman

There have been numerous reports suggesting that WWE is very much interested in re-hiring Braun Strowman. This comes especially during a time where AEW is confirming a number of high-profile signings.

AEW's own talent scout and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry himself has confirmed just how much he likes Braun Strowman and how he would love to bring the former Universal Champion to AEW.

Strowman himself has been very coy about the future of his pro-wrestling career, but has not failed to keep the fans on their toes, posting a cryptic tweet, suggesting that there are a lot of options available to him.

Braun Strowman is certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to picking his next promotion. With the number of opportunities available to wrestlers in the industry today, Strowman will have to choose wisely when the time comes.

