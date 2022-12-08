Braun Strowman has looked back on his time away from WWE following his release from the company last year.

The Monster of All Monsters was laid off over a year ago alongside numerous other talents due to budget cuts. He went on to establish a new professional wrestling promotion with former WWE star EC3 known as Control Your Narrative.

After Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over as head of creative, he made his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking to Toronto Sun in a recent interview, Braun Strowman stated that his time away from WWE gave him the opportunity to explore other things and reflect on his life.

“It was a nice opportunity to take a step back and appreciate what I had been blessed in life with and what I had done with this company in the first six years. If you look back, you name it, I did it. I won every title except one. I main evented every pay-per-view, I wrestled everybody under the sun, I sold out every building on this Earth... So it was an awesome opportunity in a bad (situation) to take a step back and realize how blessed I truly was," said Strowman. [H/T Toronto Sun]

Braun Strowman says he was able to be more present in his personal life after his WWE departure

The Monster of All Monster's release from WWE came as a major shock to everyone, as he was a big star. He has held multiple titles and faced renowned stars such as Goldberg and Tyson Fury.

Braun Strowman not being on the road allowed him to catch up on his personal life.

“It gave me an opportunity to catch up on some of the things in life that I had missed with being on the road all the time. You miss out on things like weddings, births and different things like that. So it was an opportunity to kind of be normal again per se, as much as I can be normal at six-foot-eight, 335, 340 pounds,” he added.

Strowman returned to WWE several months ago, and he currently competes on SmackDown. He's involved in a storyline with Imperium on the Blue brand.

