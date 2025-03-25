Braun Strowman could make WWE history heading into WrestleMania 41

Braun Strowman has a massive challenge on WWE SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. With that challenge comes a chance that Strowman can add his name to the company's history books if he wins.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman earned the right to face LA Knight for the United States Championship in London. The stakes couldn't be higher for the Monster Among Men, as he is one championship away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion. In the past, he has held the Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Universal Championships, and the United States title is the only one that's missing from his list.

It recently came to light that Strowman can make history with this win, as the company hasn't had a new Grand Slam Champion on the men's side in a while. The last was Finn Balor at WWE Payback 2023. Check out the stats below:

"There hasn’t been a new Grand Slam Champion in @WWE since September of 2023, and only 3 new ones since 2020."

Braun Strowman sent a message to LA Knight ahead of WWE SmackDown

In 2022, Braun Strowman returned to the company under Triple H's creative regime and joined Monday Night RAW. Later, he had a decent run with Ricochet in the tag team division until he got injured and went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

It's been nearly five years, and The Monster Among Men hasn't won gold in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Strowman is ready to get his hands on gold as he became the number one contender for LA Knight's United States Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of their clash in London for the title, Strowman sent a message to The Megastar and vowed to win his gold on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 41:

"5 years ago today I won the Universal Championship in 4 minutes!!!!! Next week I become a grand slam champion when I win the US Championship!!!! #Collector #Inevitable Not The Hero you What….. The Monster You Needed!!!!!" Braun Strowman wrote on X.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of London as the United States Champion.

