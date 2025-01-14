Braun Strowman makes bold Royal Rumble claim amid WWE hiatus

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 14, 2025 20:57 GMT
Strowman has been out of action for the past couple of weeks. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Braun Strowman made a bold claim about the Royal Rumble today on social media amid his WWE hiatus. The former Universal Champion came down with a bad case of the flu but recently shared that he was feeling much better.

The Monster of All Monsters took to Instagram today to make a bold claim ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will take place on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Strowman suggested that he would not have any issue throwing stars out in the Men's Royal Rumble, but he still had to politic his way into the match. He shared an impressive video of himself working out as well, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

"I don’t think it’s gonna be to much of a problem to toss anyone out of the #RoyalRumble just gotta politic my way into it like the ones that already have!!!!" he wrote.

Strowman has not competed on WWE SmackDown since his victory over Austin Theory on December 27, 2024. The former champion also missed some time last year after suffering a torn groin during the Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed.

Vince Russo comments on how WWE uses Braun Strowman on television

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how the promotion books Braun Strowman on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that Braun Strowman used to be involved in rivalries with Roman Reigns and was taken seriously. The veteran suggested that the company must have changed its mind about Strowman over the years and that the 41-year-old was no longer popular with wrestling fans.

"Okay bro, you remember he was throwing over trucks and he was in that big angle with Roman Reigns. Okay bro. Something happens and you change your mind with him, then cut him loose. They definitely switched gears on this guy, and he's not been over for years." [From 23:07 onwards]
CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre all announced that they would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month during the opening segment of last night's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Braun Strowman is part of the Men's Royal Rumble in a few weeks.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
