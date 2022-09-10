Braun Strowman makes dominant return to WWE SmackDown to destroy two superstars

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman returned on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and destroyed The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

Strowman returned to WWE this past week on Monday Night RAW, interrupting a four-way tag team match featuring The Street Profits, The New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios. He was released from the company in 2021.

Alpha Academy responded on SmackDown by attempting to "ruin" Strowman's return to the blue brand. Gable further stated that the attack on him wouldn't have happened had Otis been at ringside.

As soon as Chad Gable mentioned that he turned Otis into a Monster, Strowman's music hit, and he walked out to the ring. The Monster Among Men then proceeded to attack Otis and Gable.

It didn't take long for the former Universal Champion to destroy Alpha Academy by delivering a powerbomb to both Gable and Otis.

It seems WWE is slowly building up Strowman before they put him against the top guys in the company. It remains to be seen how the potential feud between the former Universal Champion and Alpha Academy will pan out in the near future.

Edited by Debottam Saha