Braun Strowman mocks fan for having a profile picture of female ex-WWE star

Braun Strowman had a heated exchange with a fan earlier tonight and ended up making fun of the fan for having a profile picture of Peyton Royce.

Braun Strowman had quite a crazy night on Twitter. The former WWE Superstar targeted fans for mocking him on social media.

A fan called Braun's Universal title run 'sad,' and he responded by stating that he made $2.7 million in 2020. Another fan chimed in and wrote that those $2.7 million were responsible for him being let go as a part of the company's budget cuts.

Strowman hit back at the second fan as well. The exchange ended with him poking fun at the fan for having a profile picture of former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (now known as Cassie Lee). Check out the entire exchange below:

"Say the mark with an iconic as there profile pick. Lol Stan," wrote Strowman.

Braun Strowman's wasn't insulting Peyton Royce

There haven't been any reports of heat between Strowman and Royce in the past. Strowman was actually taking a shot at the fan for having a profile picture of the wrestler, but the response came off as a shot at Royce instead.

Peyton Royce was a popular mid-card star during most of her WWE run. She became a famous act alongside Billie Kay, with the duo being dubbed The IIconics.

They were the second-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and won a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 35 to win the belts.

In 2020, WWE split The IIconics in a decision that received major criticism from fans. The two female stars didn't do anything of note during their final months in WWE and were released shortly after WrestleMania 37.

Kay and Royce are currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and are the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

