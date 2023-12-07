Braun Strowman names the top three WWE matches of his career so far (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE big men of his generation. In an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters revealed which matches he regards as the best of his career.

Strowman joined WWE in 2013 before moving to the main roster in 2015. The 40-year-old went on to capture several titles, including the Intercontinental and Universal Championships. He has not wrestled since May due to a neck injury.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman named matches against The Big Show, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns in his top three in-ring encounters:

"It's so hard to really narrow it down. I'll give you the top three matches: Ambulance match with Roman Reigns, Last Man Standing with Bobby Lashley, and the match where I imploded the ring with Big Show. In no definitive order, those are my top three matches that I've had." [1:32 – 1:48]

What happened in Braun Strowman's top three matches?

On April 17, 2017, the WWE RAW ring failed to contain the combined 700+ pounds of The Big Show and Braun Strowman. The latter landed a middle-rope suplex on his giant opponent, causing the ring to collapse.

Three months later, Strowman shared the ring with one of his greatest rivals, Roman Reigns, in an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. The former Wyatt Family member secured the win before Reigns trapped him inside an ambulance and reversed the vehicle into a production truck.

Strowman's other favorite match took place at Extreme Rules 2019. On that occasion, he defeated Bobby Lashley in a grueling Last Man Standing bout.

What is your favorite Braun Strowman match? Let us know in the comments section below.

