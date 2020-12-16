Braun Strowman has a new Road Warrior Hawk hairstyle

Braun Strowman has posted a video on Instagram of himself working out alongside fellow WWE Superstar Otis. The video shows that The Monster Among Men has shaved his hair into a similar style as WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Hawk.

Braun Strowman’s change of hairstyle

While Braun Strowman has always had a long beard in WWE, his hairstyle has changed in recent years. In 2016, he showed off a new look when he shaved his hair at the sides following his separation from The Wyatt Family.

After having the same look for four years, Braun Strowman underwent a drastic transformation in 2020. He ditched his trademark locks and shaved his head before facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman revealed in his WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network that he required permission from Vince McMahon to cut his hair. The WWE Chairman could not provide him with an immediate answer because he had to clear it with other departments in the company first.

“I called Vince and said, ‘Vince, time to get rid of this cr***y hair.’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Well, one, it looks bad. Two, I’m [the Braun Strowman character] about to get a little nasty.’ He said, ‘Give me a day, I’ve gotta run it through everything to make sure the legalities, licensing and everything. Give me 24 hours and then shoot me a text and I’ll let you know.’”

Vince McMahon messaged Braun Strowman back the next day and gave him the go-ahead to change his appearance.

Road Warrior Hawk (left); Braun Strowman (right)

It is unclear whether Braun Strowman purposely shaved his hair to look like Road Warrior Hawk. His Instagram caption did not mention anything about his hairstyle change or the WWE legend.

Braun Strowman’s followers were quick to point out the new look. Lots of Instagram users said in the comment section that the former Universal Champion resembled Road Warrior Hawk in the video.

Responding to one comment, Braun Strowman said he has been blessed with many great traits, but his hairline is not one of them. He added that he is happy his hair lasted as long as it did.