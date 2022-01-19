Former Universal Champion pitched the idea of facing Vince McMahon and Shane with his dad

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has claimed he pitched the idea of teaming up with his dad to face WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his son Shane McMahon.

Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, recently shared a picture of himself with his family on social media, wishing his dad on his birthday. WWE legends like The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan commented on the post, wishing Strowman's dad in their own hilarious ways.

Strowman noticed those comments and sent out the following tweet -

"This is still surreal to me. Everyone loves the Crusher!!!! #MarkOutMoment."

A fan then asked Strowman if he would ever team up with his dad for a "once in a lifetime" match. The Monster Among Men replied that he pitched the idea of teaming up with his dad to face Vince and Shane McMahon before "budget cuts," referring to his release from WWE last year.

"Pitched the idea of Shane and Vince vs my Dad and I. Then budget cuts lol," replied Strowman.

When was the last time Shane and Vince McMahon had a WWE match?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hasn't had a proper WWE match since the last decade. He last wrestled CM Punk on Monday Night RAW in October 2012. At the age of 76, it's unlikely that we'll ever see him wrestle again, but he sure is in great shape for his age.

Over the last few years, he has got physical with superstars on only a few occasions. The most notable of them was when Kevin Owens hit him with a headbutt and delivered a splash to the WWE Chairman during his feud with Shane McMahon in 2017.

As for Shane McMahon, he last wrestled a match at WrestleMania 37, ironically against Braun Strowman himself. The two faced each other in a steel cage match on Night One of the show, with Strowman picking up the victory.

