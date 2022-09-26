[Photo] WWE Superstar Braun Strowman posts comparison picture of his shredded physique

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently shared a picture showcasing his physical transformation over the years.

The Monster of All Monsters made a shocking return to the company earlier this month during a tag team match. He looked in tremendous shape following his return and has been on a path of destruction. Strowman has been involved in a feud with The Alpha Academy. He successfully took on Otis on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion took to Twitter to share a comparison picture highlighting his shredded physique. On the left was a picture of The Monster Among Men during his time with The Wyatt Family in 2015. On the right was a more recent picture of Strowman, where he can be seen flaunting his abs.

He had one word to describe the image saying "Evolution."

Fans react to Braun Strowman's physique

The wrestling world has been in awe of The Monster of All Monster's transformation in the past seven years.

Fans appreciated the former Universal Champion for achieving this physique and also acknowledged that hard work indeed pays off.

Single_peace @AkashSingh2540 @Adamscherr99 I thought you would never be shredded like this, but i was wrong such a inspirational journey and tarnsfor mation... truly unexpected..way to go champ @Adamscherr99 I thought you would never be shredded like this, but i was wrong such a inspirational journey and tarnsfor mation... truly unexpected..way to go champ

Ezekiel’s older bro @walkwithbobby @Adamscherr99 This is the transformation everyone should be talking about, amazing. This is what happens when you control your narrative @Adamscherr99 This is the transformation everyone should be talking about, amazing. This is what happens when you control your narrative

Some asked The Monster for tips and advice on achieving this physique.

Ashley skuse @ashleyskuse7 @Adamscherr99 This transition shows that hard work pays off, please send me a workout that you done so I can achieve success @Adamscherr99 This transition shows that hard work pays off, please send me a workout that you done so I can achieve success

John Boy @Official_JonBoi @Adamscherr99 Do you have a diet / workout plan posted anywhere ??? @Adamscherr99 Do you have a diet / workout plan posted anywhere ???

The Monster of All Monsters gave his fans three tips to follow to get shredded, just like him.

Global toymaker and partner of Jazwares, Jeremy Padawer, wondered how Strowman would look in the next seven years if he goes at this rate.

The Monster of All Monsters responded jokingly, saying that he may try out for Mr. Olympia.

Some fans also joked that his relationship with Raquel Gonzalez has something to do with this transformation.

Barry Moran @baz2224 @Adamscherr99 You mean before and after he started dating Raquel González @Adamscherr99 You mean before and after he started dating Raquel González

One fan was also elated that he had returned to WWE and speculated whether he could dethrone undisputed world champion Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman has been on a path of destruction since returning to the company. With his sights set on the top prize, it remains to be seen how he will fare in the next few weeks on SmackDown.

Do you think Braun Strowman should be next in line to wrestle Roman Reigns for the undisputed title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

