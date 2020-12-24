Raquel Gonzalez is one of the most promising talents in NXT today, and current WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman would certainly agree with this statement. Tonight on WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai in a hard-hitting contest. Following the match, Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez had an intense staredown.

Things turned chaotic in a hurry, as both women engaged in a brawl with WWE producers trying their best to keep the duo apart. Braun Strowman posted a tweet soon after, hinting that Gonzalez is the future of WWE. Check out the tweet below:

A lot of fans would agree with Braun Strowman here

Braun Strowman's tweet came in light of WWE announcing a Last Woman Standing Match at the upcoming New Year's Evil event. The show is set for January 6, 2021. Several big matches are being set for the show, but many fans are waiting anxiously for Ripley and Gonzalez to collide in what could be an instant classic.

We have witnessed a bunch of Last Woman Standing matches over the years, and WWE rarely disappoints with these bouts. With the kind of talent both Ripley and Gonzalez possess, it's almost a guarantee that this would be a banger. Raquel Gonzalez is the daughter of professional wrestler Ricky Gonzalez and a second-generation star.