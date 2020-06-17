Braun Strowman pulled from WWE Backstage episode featuring CM Punk

A 2-time WWE Hall of Famer will be gracing WWE Backstage this week.

As for Braun Strowman, he is expected to appear on the show at a later date.

CM Punk has been confirmed for the show

As confirmed via an official tweet, Universal Champion Braun Strowman will not appear on this week's episode of WWE Backstage. The 'Monster Among Men' was set to feature on the episode WWE Backstage which is also set to see CM Punk returning in his role of an analyst.

As of now, there is no confirmation with respect to the reason behind pulling Braun Strowman from WWE Backstage. The show will look forward to hosting the 'Monster Among Men' in the future. The official announcement about the unfortunate change of plans read:

"Unfortunately WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will not be able to make tonight's episode of WWE Backstage. We welcome the opportunity to have 'The Monster Among Men' on our show at a later date."

Although the Universal Champion will not make an appearance on WWE Backstage, the show will host Two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart along with CM Punk this week. It will be interesting to see the conversation that will unfold when these Superstars share the space.

Braun Strowman and his WWE Universal championship reign

Superstar Braun Strowman won the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36 after he pinned Goldberg. Since then, he has made regular appearances on SmackDown and had had an entertaining title reign so far.

Most recently, Braun Strowman defeated his Universal Championship against The Miz and John Morrison in a two-on-one match. The tag team had been playing pranks on the champion for the last few weeks, and this match probably put an end to this storyline.

Interestingly enough, it was confirmed that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will bring back the Firefly Fun House on this week's episode of SmackDown. Last time, Bray Wyatt challenged Braun Strowman for the Univeral Championship, but the latter successfully retained his title. It would be interesting to see if there will be a title rematch between the two Superstars somewhere down the lin.