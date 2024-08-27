  • home icon
  • Braun Strowman put through car with glass exploding everywhere; seriously injured by WWE star

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 27, 2024 04:03 GMT
Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion (Images via WWE.com)
Braun Strowman was involved in a match against Bronson Reed on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stars fought in and out of the arena, and the brawl ended with the former Universal Champion being seriously injured.

The Monster of All Monsters hit the Aussie star with a dropkick immediately after the bell rang. He hit a few strikes in the corner but was taken out with a clothesline. Bronson Reed hit the big man with a headbutt and a few uppercuts, followed by a shoulder tackle in the corner.

Braun Strowman hit Reed with a crossbody but ran into a kick in the corner. The former NXT North American Champion performed a crossbody of his own and hit a suicide dive. Bronson Reed tried to abandon the match, but Strowman attacked him in the entranceway.

Reed sent Braun into the screen before heading backstage. He then picked up a trash can and tossed it onto The Monster of All Monsters. Strowman fought through several security guards, and the two stars started fighting in the parking lot.

Braun Strowman chokeslammed Bronson Reed onto a car and sent him into another. Reed then nailed Braun with a pipe and planted him with a Tsunami off the wall through the roof of a car. The match ended in a no-contest.

