"I chop it down"- Braun Strowman puts a WWE Superstar on notice after being laid out on SmackDown

WWE star Braun Strowman sent out a bold message to his arch-rival Otis following their confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men made his return to WWE after almost a year. He returned to the company on the September 5th episode of Monday Night RAW, during a Fatal Four-Way match between The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and The New Day.

Taking to Twitter, Strowman recently sent out a message to Otis, as he warned the latter. He wrote:

"Well, I stand up next to a mountain I chop it down with the edge of my hand!!!!!"

Check out Braun Strowman's tweet below:

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 Well, I stand up next to a mountain

I chop it down with the edge of my hand!!!!! Well, I stand up next to a mountainI chop it down with the edge of my hand!!!!! https://t.co/iDa0mzxXZk

Otis had earlier sent out a warning to Braun Strowman

WWE star and one-half of the Alpha Academy, Otis, recently sent out a warning to his on-screen rival, Braun Strowman.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Monster Among Men attacked Mansoor and Mace. Shortly afterward, Chad Gable and Otis attacked Strowman from behind, which the latter reciprocated.

After a brutal assault by both men, Braun challenged Otis to a singles match, which the latter declined.

However, taking the former RAW Tag Team Champion took to social media to send a warning to the former Universal Champion:

"I'll finish the the job this Friday night big daddy,"

Check out Otis' warning posted on his Instagram story to The Monster Among Men below:

However, Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, wasn't impressed with Otis' assault on Strowman. Speaking in a recent interview, Apter shared his thoughts on Otis attacking Strowman with the World's Strongest Slam.

He mentioned that Otis attacking Braun made the latter's gimmick irrelevant.

"If Braun Strowman is indeed a monster among men, why have him be put to the mat by Otis? It made him look non-monstrous," said Bill.

Apter also added that such segments should not be included while the company is trying to rebuild Strowman. He said:

"In rebuilding Braun, this should not happen. He needs to be totally invulnerable at this point."

What are your thoughts on the growing rivalry between Braun and Otis? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far