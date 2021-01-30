Braun Strowman reacts to big return ahead of Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman took to Twitter mere minutes after his surprise return on WWE SmackDown, and made it known that no one is safe.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the main event saw Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Otis, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Big E coming out victorious over the villains, in what many fans dubbed a messy affair. Moments later, Braun Strowman's music hit, and he came out to a loud pop from the WWE Universe. Strowman immediately began taking everyone out at ringside, and followed it up by attacking Sami Zayn and Cesaro in the ring.

Soon after his big return, Braun Strowman posted a tweet via his official handle. Check it out below:

Braun Strowman is back, and looks better than ever

Braun Strowman was looking in incredible shape on tonight's WWE SmackDown, and it seems like he is all set to enter the upcoming Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37. The 2021 Royal Rumble event is mere days away, and a long string of Superstars have been added to the free-for-all over the past few weeks.

Braun Strowman's return this close to the event could mean that he will be entering the match and wreak havoc in the ring in order to win it all. Strowman failed to win last year's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. He went on to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win his very first Universal title. Strowman lost the belt to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020, and hasn't done anything of note ever since then.

Do you think Braun Strowman is going to enter the Rumble and win it when all is said and done? If not, who should win this year's Royal Rumble in your opinion?