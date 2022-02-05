Braun Strowman reacts to claim that Roman Reigns' WWE hiatus was "the only reason" he won Universal title

Braun Strowman has reacted to a fan's claim that Roman Reigns' brief WWE hiatus was the reason he became Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman won his only Universal title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

The former WCW legend was originally set to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, but Reigns pulled out of the match due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Twitter user told Strowman that Reigns' WWE hiatus due to his COVID-19 concerns was the only reason why he was given a Universal title run. The former WWE Superstar responded with a bunch of 'yawning' emojis, hinting that he has heard this statement numerous times in the past.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman battled later in the year

Braun Strowman had a brief run as the Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown during the height of the pandemic. He faced The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020 and lost the belt that night.

Following the match, Roman Reigns made his big return to WWE and attacked both superstars, thus establishing himself as a heel.

Reigns, Strowman, and The Fiend competed in a Universal title Triple Threat match mere days later, at WWE Payback. The Tribal Chief won the belt by pinning Strowman, thus kicking off his legendary run with the top title. It has been more than 500 days since Reigns won the Universal title.

Strowman was later moved to RAW during the WWE Draft. He feuded with Shane McMahon on the road to WrestleMania 37 and defeated him in a Steel Cage match at the event.

The Monster Among Men was then involved in the main event scene with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. He failed to win the WWE title, though.

Strowman was let go by WWE in June 2021. He was a major attraction during his WWE run, and his release came as a genuine surprise to the WWE Universe.

