Braun Strowman reacts to EC3's message after his WWE RAW return

Braun Strowman recently reacted to EC3's farewell message following his big WWE return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On last night's episode of RAW, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made his return to the company to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Strowman interfered in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team title Contenders match and decimated every WWE Superstar who came into his path.

EC3 shared a heartfelt farewell message addressed to Strowman on his official Instagram handle. Here's an excerpt from the message:

"Control Your Narrative (CYN) would like to wish Adam Scherr the best on his return to form as Braun Strowman in the WWE. To “Control Your Narrative” is to “Tell Your Story” and the story of Braun Strowman is “unfinished business.” May Adam/Braun continue to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents, while also doing what motivates him the most, “putting smiles on people’s faces” world wide.⁣"

Check out the entire post below:

The post received a response from Strowman, who shared the same on his Instagram story. Check out the screenshot of his reaction below:

Strowman reacts to EC3's wholesome farewell message after his RAW return

Braun Strowman and EC3 had launched Control Your Narrative earlier this year

Strowman and EC3 founded 'Control Your Narrative' together a while ago, and the promotion did a bunch of shows over the next few months. Strowman didn't mince words while hyping up the promotion and pointed out how everyone was talking about CYN. He was quite excited to get back on the road and help the younger guys hone their craft.

"Gonna be able to go back on the road, and I got some really younger guys and stuff, in their early 20s, so it's nice to be able to ride and mentor and help. You know, pass on the knowledge that the greats before me passed onto me, because at the end of the day, that's really what this business is about." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Strowman's brief stint with Control Your Narrative has come to an end. The former Universal Champion now aims to make it big in WWE once again. With Triple H now acting as head of creative, it would certainly be exciting to see how Strowman fares on WWE's main roster.

Do you think Braun Strowman will become Universal Champion again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended videos: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe