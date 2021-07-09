Braun Strowman reacts after fan says AEW star "wants some"

Braun Strowman recently reacted to a fan telling him that AEW star Wardlow "wants some."

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021. The release was one of the most shocking ones in recent memory as Strowman was a big name and had held the Universal title not too long ago.

The Monster Among Men has been quite active on social media ever since he was released and is living his life to the fullest if his Instagram photos are any indication.

A fan recently tweeted at Braun Strowman and told him that AEW star Wardlow "wants some." Strowman responded to the fan's tweet by stating the following:

"Everyone thinks they do still they stand across the ring from me."

Braun Strowman was a major attraction during his WWE run

Braun Strowman made his way to WWE's main roster in 2015 and was introduced as a member of The Wyatt Family. He dominated the roster for a brief period before kicking off a feud with Brock Lesnar in 2017.

It seemed like Strowman was in for a mega push and would be the one to dethrone The Beast Incarnate. Unfortunately for Strowman, he lost to Lesnar at No Mercy 2017 and it took a single F-5 for Brock to finish him off.

Braun Strowman did get his spot in the limelight when he put down Goldberg to win the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Wardlow is one of the most promising talents in AEW. He is MJF's sidekick and is a member of The Pinnacle. Wardlow has proven time and again that he can hang with the best in the squared circle and many fans believe that he has the ingredients to become a future World Champion in the company.

What would be your reaction if Braun Strowman debuts in All Elite Wrestling in the near future? Would you be excited to see him lock horns with Wardlow if he ends up signing a deal with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

