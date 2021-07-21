Braun Strowman reacts to WWE's Goldberg update

Goldberg made his return to WWE last night on RAW and is now expected to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The former Universal Champion was last seen in a WWE ring when he was defeated by Drew McIntyre at The Royal Rumble in January. Ahead of his 2021 return, Goldberg faced off against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

The Monster Among Men was able to dethrone the Champion in a match where he was the last-minute substitution after Roman Reigns was forced to withdraw due to health reasons.

WWE recently shared an image on their Instagram account regarding Goldberg's return where the company talked about how intimidating Goldberg's stare could be. WWE also decided to miss Braun Strowman out of the slideshow of Goldberg's recent opponents. Strowman reacted to this update with a smiley face.

Strowman obviously knows Goldberg very well since he was able to defeat him just over a year ago.

Braun Strowman vs Goldberg in WWE

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a number of changes to WWE including WrestleMania. Roman Reigns was forced to withdraw from his match against Goldberg and was then replaced by Braun Strowman.

Strowman went on to defeat the Universal Champion at WWE's Performance Center as part of WrestleMania, which was Goldberg's last appearance of 2020.

Despite his World Championship reign and the fact that Strowman was part of the main championship picture, The Monster Among Men was released from the company alongside several other stars last month.

Interestingly, WWE recently added new merchandise for Braun Strowman to WWE Shop which has led to rumors that Braun Strowman could be set to make his return to the company in the near future.

Samoa Joe and Zelina Vega have both made their return to WWE following their releases, so Strowman could be the next star on that list.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Rohit Mishra