Braun Strowman reacts to latest WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman broke the silence following the announcement of the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Triple H and WWE recently announced that the legendary tag team of Barry and Mike Rotunda will join Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano in the Hall of Fame this year.

Braun Strowman hasn't wrestled for almost a year after suffering a neck injury back in 2023, but the former Universal Champion did make a special appearance on SmackDown back in August to honor Bray Wyatt following his passing.

Braun Strowman was one of Wyatt's closest friends and the godfather to his children, and it seems that he is happy with the latest announcement coming out of WWE. Triple H revealed that Mike Rotunda and his brother-in-law Barry Windham would be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. The company posted a video of The Game telling Mike and Barry about their induction on Instagram. The legends seemingly got very emotional. In the comments of the post, Strowman replied with a few emojis.

Braun's reaction to the recent WWE announcement.

The Stamford-based company shared the announcement on their social media accounts, noting that the family of Bray Wyatt would finally take their place amongst the most elite in the wrestling business.

Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano have already been announced for this year's class, and the event is set to take place on April 5th, ahead of WrestleMania XL.

WWE fans have been pushing for Bray Wyatt to be added to the 2024 Hall of Fame

Barry and Mike Rotunda are seen as one of the business's most legendary tag teams, and this is a major accomplishment for the duo.

Whilst the wrestling world is celebrating the news of the Rotunda's being recognised by WWE, the are several fans who are wondering why there isn't another name on the list.

Bray Wyatt's untimely passing back in August 2023 has led to a number of petitions being signed to put the former World Champion into the Hall of Fame, but his name is yet to be announced, and now that the company is adding his family, an induction for Wyatt seems unlikely this year.

This isn't to say that Wyatt won't be able to take his place in the Hall of Fame in the future since there are still a number of fans who are pushing for the company to recognize him.

