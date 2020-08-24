Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman react to Roman Reigns' brutal beatdown at SummerSlam 2020

Braun Strowman finally lost the Universal title to The Fiend at tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV. The Monster Among Men had held the belt since WrestleMania 36, where he had defeated Goldberg. Tonight, Strowman not only lost the belt to the sinister entity, but also received the beating of his life at the hands of a returning Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog destroyed Strowman with a thunderous Spear, followed by a few hard-hitting chair shots. Reigns didn't spare The Fiend as well, and posed with the Universal title to end the show.

Strowman has now posted a story on his official Instagram handle, reacting to the beating he received at the hands of Reigns. Check it out in the screengrab below, as well as on THIS LINK. The Fiend also posted a tweet after the beatdown, which you can check below as well:

Braun Strowman isn't feeling too well after Reigns' attack

It never forgets — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 24, 2020

Braun Strowman didn't expect SummerSlam to end in such a manner for him

At WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns was scheduled to take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal title. The Big Dog pulled out from the match at the last moment, and Braun Strowman got the opportunity to face Goldberg as a result.

The Monster Among Men finally won the Universal title after being a mainstay on the roster since 2015. He successfully defended his title since The Show of Shows, but things didn't work out well for him tonight.