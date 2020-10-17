Braun Strowman reacts to Roman Reigns loss; takes a shot at Michael Cole

On last night's SmackDown, RAW Superstar Braun Strowman lost the Universal title match to Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief locked him in a submission maneuver and picked up the victory. The WWE Universe gasped at what they saw, as Michael Cole declared that Strowman had tapped out.

Braun Strowman has now posted a tweet reacting to his loss to Reigns, and states that he didn't tap out, contrary to what Michael Cole said at the end of the match. Strowman didn't seem happy at Cole's call and said that he did get choked out but he would have let Reigns take his life before tapping out. Check out the tweet HERE.

Braun Strowman needs to get better quickly, as another huge match is on the horizon

Braun Strowman suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns following his loss. On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, Strowman is set to take on Keith Lee in a battle of the titans. These two behemoths will collide on RAW, and Braun Strowman needs to be at his best for the showdown. Strowman did state in his tweet that he was working out in the gym to get better.