Braun Strowman reacts to being told to stop acting like Raquel Gonzalez is his girlfriend

Braun Strowman recently hit back at a Twitter troll who made some demeaning comments about his relationship with Raquel Gonzalez in a tweet.

Braun Strowman and current WWE Superstar Raquel Gonzalez have been enjoying each other's company to the fullest, judging by the duo's latest social media posts.

In the past as well, Strowman has had nothing but praise for the former NXT Women's Champion.

The former WWE Superstar recently shared a tweet, revealing that he enjoyed a nice steak dinner with Gonzalez and her father at a strip club. The tweet was met with a variety of responses from fans. Amongst those was a troll, who made a bunch of ridiculous comments in a tweet.

The Twitter user told Braun to leave Raquel alone, and added that being with him would bury her entire wrestling career. They further told Strowman to stop acting like Raquel is his girlfriend, and that she probably doesn't even know him. Strowman quickly reacted to the tweet by hitting back at the troll. Check out the exchange below:

"God why can't you just leave her alone? let her do her own stuff. Joining you would bury her entire career and in my opinion she shouldn't be with you at all so stop bugging her let her be and stop acting like she is your girlfriend she prob doesnt even know you lol fake story," the troll wrote.

"Sh*t the Fizzup MARK!!!! You’re are a loser that uses other people for you’re profile. #GetAFizzukingLife #Bizznitch," wrote Strowman in response.

WWEEliasFan1 @EliasFanWWE1 @Adamscherr99 @RaquelWWE @steveaustinBSR God why cant you just leave her alone? let her do her own stuff. joining you would bury her entire career and in my opinion she shouldn't be with you at all so stop bugging her let her be and stop acting like she is your girlfriend she prob doesnt even know you lol fake story @Adamscherr99 @RaquelWWE @steveaustinBSR God why cant you just leave her alone? let her do her own stuff. joining you would bury her entire career and in my opinion she shouldn't be with you at all so stop bugging her let her be and stop acting like she is your girlfriend she prob doesnt even know you lol fake story

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez have been together for a while now

Braun Strowman and Raquel Gonzalez have been spotted together in public on various occasions. Strowman confirmed his relationship with Gonzalez a short while ago, with a non-PG caption.

Raquel Gonzalez has stated in the past that Strowman was a big help to her creatively. Check out her full comments below:

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring,” Raquel said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Strowman's clapback to the troll? Would you have preferred Strowman ignored the troll instead of giving them the attention they're desperately seeking? Let us know in the comments.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande