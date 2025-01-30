Braun Strowman reacts to Triple H being announced as 2025 WWE Hall of Fame headliner

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has commented on the big news involving Triple H. The Game will headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. He was surprised by Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker and didn't have any idea about the decision.

Paul Levesque is one of the greatest stars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has taken the reins behind the scenes for a while now and has done an incredible job at it. It's finally time for him to get his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo inductee.

The news left Triple H surprised and WWE shared the video on its official Instagram handle. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has now commented on the news as can be seen below:

Triple H's honest thoughts on Braun Strowman

Strowman made his way back to WWE in 2022 and has been a mainstay in the promotion since then. He was released along with several other stars in 2021 and his fans were beyond elated over his return a year later. The Game had the following to say about The Monster Of All Monsters while speaking with Ariel Helwani:

“Braun Strowman, we’ll see. It’s funny, he’s a polarising person a little bit sometimes in the business, but for a guy his size, and what he brings to the table is an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that big, that fast.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Now that Triple H is all set to be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, the question presents itself: Who will be the one to induct him? Judging by the shared history, it won't be a surprise to many if Shawn Michaels is announced as the one to induct his long-time friend into the Hall of Fame.

