Braun Strowman "really excited" after hearing recent Nicholas news (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman was excited to find out recently that his one-time tag team partner, Nicholas, received his own WWE action figure.

In 2018, Strowman teamed up with Nicholas, then aged 10, to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Sheamus at WrestleMania 34. The next day, they were forced to relinquish the titles due to Nicholas' school commitments.

Fans can build their own Nicholas figure if they collect John Cena, Pat McAfee, The Rock, and Trish Stratus from the WWE Elite WrestleMania 40 set. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman reacted to the news:

"You wanna know what's crazy? Nicholas is like six-five now. Everyone says it's funny. The cool thing is I just saw one of the sites that does all our action figures, Ringside Collectibles or something like that, there's a Nicholas action figure coming out. I'm really excited for that. It's neat to see." [2:54 – 3:15]

Braun Strowman's thoughts on teaming with Nicholas

The WrestleMania 34 booking decision divided fans. While some wanted a full-time star to join forces with Braun Strowman, others appreciated how Nicholas' involvement created a memorable moment that would last forever.

Almost six years on, Strowman explained why he still has fond memories of the WrestleMania match:

"Imagine being that kid and going back to school that Monday after that happened. What an unbelievable experience. It was really fun doing that. Some people didn't like it because I guess the violence wasn't there. But if you understand the whole message and the premise of what we do is WWE, that is WWE. It was a special moment." [3:16 – 3:37]

The Monster of All Monsters thinks it is a good thing that he won the tag titles with Nicholas rather than another roster member:

"I've been with so many random tag people," Strowman continued. "It's fun, it's an opportunity. Going out there on The Grandest Stage of Them All and plucking a 10-year-old kid out of a crowd of 78,000 people, and then putting the work to Sheamus and Cesaro and picking up the win and being my first Tag Team Championships, yeah, that's a feather in my cap." [3:47 – 4:07]

Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone. Cone officiated the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

